Michelle Dockery feeling 'emotional' as she reunites with Downton Abbey co-stars for third film

Michelle Dockery felt "emotional" reuniting with her Downton Abbey co-stars for the table read of Downton Abbey 3.

The actress, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the British period drama, announced on Monday that a third film to follow the hit TV series is now in production.

In a clip posted by the official Downton Abbey X/Twitter account, Michelle said of the reunion, "It feels amazing, a tad emotional. It's wonderful all to be back together again."

"You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all," the 42-year-old continued. "We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can't wait to see you."

As well as Dockery, a number of actors who starred in the series appeared in the clip, including Allen Leech, who played Tom Branson, Jim Carter, who played Mr. Carson, and Elizabeth McGovern, who portrayed Cora Crawley.

Downton Abbey first aired in 2010 and ran for six series until 2015. The series was followed by the 2019 movie, Downton Abbey, and 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey 3, written by series creator Julian Fellowes, will also see the return of Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol alongside newcomers Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale.

Paul Giamatti, who played Cora’s brother Harold Levinson in a 2013 TV episode, will reprise his role for the third film, while Dominic West will return as Guy Dexter, his character from the second instalment.

The third Downton Abbey film, to be directed by A New Era's Simon Curtis, has not yet been given a release date.