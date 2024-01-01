Zendaya believes 'the right thing will happen at the right time' amid Euphoria delays

Zendaya has shared that she believes "the right thing will happen at the right time" amid Euphoria season three delays.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the actress opened up about the delayed third season of the hit HBO series in which she plays troubled teenager Rue Bennett.

"I'm a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time," Zendaya told the publication. "Things are meant to be the way they're meant to be. I can't speed things up, slow things down."

The 27-year-old then went on to explain that she hasn't been working recently, which she admits has been "tough".

"I haven't been working, honey," she said. "That's been really tough for me because I'm so used to it. That's all I know how to do, and it's all I've ever done."

The Challengers star's comments come almost two months after HBO announced that the drama series had been put on hold.

"HBO and (creator) Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement at the time. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

In previous seasons, the star-studded cast included Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi. They are expected to return for the third season.

The first season of the drama series premiered in 2019, with the second season following in 2022.