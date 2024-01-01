Ellen DeGeneres to release 'last' comedy special

Ellen DeGeneres is set to release her "last" comedy special later this year.

On Monday, it was revealed that the comedian and former talk show host will be returning to Netflix this year with a new hour-long comedy special.

The project will be Ellen's second special for the streaming platform, following 2018's Relatable.

In a statement shared with Deadline, the comedian said, "To answer the questions everyone is asking me - Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, (my wife) Portia (de Rossi) really is that pretty in real life."

By "it", the 66-year-old is seemingly referring to the backlash she has received in recent years, which led to her leaving her Emmy-winning daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 after 19 seasons, following reports of toxic workplace culture, discrimination and sexual harassment.

In the statement, Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix, described Ellen as a "true legend".

"There is nobody quite like Ellen," he stated. "She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can't wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year."

The special does not yet have a title or release date.

Ellen is also preparing to embark on a multi-city stand-up tour, kicking off at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California on 19 June.