Sarah Paulson reveals her relationship with Holland Taylor works because ‘they don’t live in the same house'

Sarah Paulson has revealed "the secret" to her nine-year romance with Holland Taylor is "living in separate houses."

“We don’t live together, that’s the sort of secret,” the American Horror Story star told the Smartless podcast.

"Holland and I, we spend plenty of time together but we don’t live in the same house. We’ve been together for a long time now and I think part of it has to do with, we’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t.”

When Sarah, 49, was asked if she and Holland, 81, had simply considered separate bedrooms rather than separate homes, she said, “No, because we like to fall asleep holding hands. We sleep holding hands - I like to sleep near her.”

Both women have spoken about how they like to give each other space within their relationship.

"I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same,” Holland told Page Six in November 2023. “We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe. She’s (Sarah) much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance.”

The two women made their relationship public in 2015, with many people commenting on the 32 year age gap.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem,” Sarah said at the time. “I’m doing just fine.”