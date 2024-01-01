Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share their children’s reaction to new movie

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have shared their children’s reaction to their new movie.

The married couple revealed their latest screen outing received "two thumbs up" from their daughters.

Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, were among the first to view John's directorial effort IF – an animated feature about a little girl who discovers she can see other people's imaginary friends. Emily voices the character of a unicorn in the film.

“For our kids to have their mom in the movie too was so massive," John told Extra. "It was a family affair.”

John, 44, also shared that Emily, 41, was the “first person to jump on” to the project, adding, “she just came in and made me laugh.”

For her part, Emily said she was easily persuaded to get on board, saying, “You want to be part of the magic.”

She went on to describe the movie as a "love letter" to their daughters and said watching them at the preview screening was a special moment.

“It’s just heart-stopping watching them, watch a love letter to them, and they know it," Emily gushed.

"I think they can feel that, his beating heart in this movie.”