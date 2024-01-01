Chris Pratt reveals Usher is wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s hall pass

Chris Pratt has admitted his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger has a "hall pass" for Usher.

The Jurassic World star revealed Katherine became rather taken with the singer after his Super Bowl halftime show performance in February this year.

"She knows every word (of all his songs)," Chris told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher. And man, she knows every single word."

The couple attended the Super Bowl, and Chris posted a video of Katherine singing along to Usher's halftime set.

He captioned the video, "When Usher sang 'Don't leave your girl around me' was he talking to me?"

He told Entertainment Tonight, "So I guess Usher's her hall pass. I can't blame her."

The couple share daughters Lyla, three, and Eloise, one. Chris also has a 12-year-old son Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

He revealed all his children are excited to see the new Garfield movie, in which he voices the famous cat.

"They're ready to see it," he said. "This is the kind of movie that they can definitely watch. You know, some animated movies they get a little scary, it's a little too much for the kids. This is something really fun for all ages."