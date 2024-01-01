Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumours

Kelly Clarkson has admitted she used medication to help her lose weight.

During a discussion with Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the Since U Been Gone singer addressed the speculation surrounding her recent weight loss.

"My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'" she explained. "Everybody thinks it Ozempic. It's not. It's something else, but it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar - obviously, my body doesn't do it right."

She added, "I ended up having to do that, because my blood work got so bad."

Kelly shared that she was 203 pounds (92 kilograms) at her heaviest and was shocked by her appearance when she watched herself on the TV.

"We were in my house in New York like watching and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f**k is that?' I swear to God, it sounds insane," she recalled. "You see it. And you're like, 'Well, she about to die of a heart attack.'"

The 42-year-old, who did not reveal which medication she was taking, said she felt those concerned about her larger size assumed she was "miserable and depressed" but she wasn't.

Sister Act star Whoopi, who has been using the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro, told Kelly that she's lost the weight of "almost two people".

She added, "I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me. It's great for people like us who have, you know, issues."