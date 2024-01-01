Andrew Garfield to star with Julia Roberts in thriller After the Hunt

Andrew Garfield has been cast in 'After the Hunt'.

The 40-year-old star is set to appear alongside Julia Roberts in the picture that is being directed by Luca Guadagnino and will be released next year.

The movie is an intense thriller about a college professor who finds herself in a personal and professional quandary when a star pupil makes an allegation towards one of her colleagues as it threatens to expose a dark secret from her past.

Guadagnino is directing from a screenplay written by Nora Garrett and is also producing for his Frenesy company with Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum.

The movie is due to begin production this summer.

Andrew has previously played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in four movies and explained how studio chiefs made the right decision by keeping his return in the 2021 film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' a secret.

He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "There was not a big conversation about any of it. I would text Amy (Pascal, Spider-Man producer) and be like, 'Have you seen this?'

"She'd be like, 'Oh my God! What?' I'm like, 'So, cat's out of the bag, right?' But then. ultimately, it was we just told the lie, and we kind of keep going. I think it was the right thing to do."

The 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star repeatedly denied that he was going to be appearing in the movie and admits that "self-preservation" meant that he kept up the lie about his role.

Andrew explained: "Even if the majority were like, 'We're pretty sure this is going to happen,' I think even when you're pretty sure something is going to happen psychologically, and you want it to happen, when it comes to the moment where you're about to find out if it's going to happen or not, suddenly a weird self-preservation thing comes in where you start to live with the idea of it not happening."