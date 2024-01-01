Tom Holland calls Romeo & Juliet the 'highlight of his career' following first preview

Tom Holland has branded his stage return in Romeo & Juliet as the "highlight of (his) career".

The Spider-Man star made his debut as Romeo alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet in the new production of William Shakespeare's tragedy in London on Monday night.

After the first official preview, Holland posted a photo of the cast in the bar of the Duke of York's Theatre and heaped praise on his co-stars.

"Tonight was the start of something so special. I'm beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way," he captioned the post. "I can't wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career and I'm so glad I get to share it with these incredible people. Love you all and see you tomorrow!"

According to videos on social media after the show, the British actor appeared on the balcony of the Duke of York's Theatre in a grey hoodie and jeans. He waved, clapped and blew a kiss as the crowd cheered.

So many fans waited for Holland to exit the West End venue that they ended up spilling into the road. Video clips showed him once again waving and blowing kisses to the crowd before getting into his car.

Romeo & Juliet was originally scheduled to open on Saturday but the preview was unexpectedly cancelled "due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation".

The show marks the 27-year-old's return to the stage after appearing in Billy Elliot: The Musical as a child between 2008 and 2010.

The sold-out run of Romeo & Juliet concludes on 3 August, after which it will reportedly transfer to Broadway.