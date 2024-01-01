Nicolas Cage to star in Spider-Man Noir live-action series

Nicolas Cage is set to star in a Spider-Man Noir live-action series.

The veteran actor and film producer will reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in the new live-action series Noir, set to launch on Prime Video.

It was first reported that the series, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, was in development in February 2023.

Cage previously played the character in 2018's Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and returned for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The role will be the first regular television role of the Ghost Rider star's career.

The announcement was made ahead of Amazon's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City.

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television for Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement, "Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honoured to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers."

He continued, "The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

According to the synopsis, the upcoming series will chronicle the life "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero".

The series does not yet have a release date.