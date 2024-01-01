Isla Fisher thanks fans for support following split from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has thanked fans for their support following her recent split from Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Australian actress has broken her silence for the first time since she and the British comedian announced they had split after nearly 14 years of marriage.

Isla, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of herself smiling as she sat at an outdoor table.

"Thank you for all the kindness and support," the Confessions of a Shopaholic star captioned the photo.

Isla's post comes more than a month after she and Sacha, 52, revealed in April that they had quietly filed for divorce in 2023.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," the former couple announced on their respective Instagram Stories at the time. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

They added, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Isla and the Borat star first met in 2001 and tied the knot in March 2010. They have three children together, daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine.

News of the split came shortly after Rebel Wilson accused Sacha of being a "massive a**hole" on the set of their 2016 film Grimsby and allegedly asking her to perform nude scenes and a sexual act.