Darren Criss to return to Broadway in new musical Maybe Happy Ending

Darren Criss is set to return to Broadway in the new musical Maybe Happy Ending.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Glee alum will be returning to Broadway later this year to star in the new musical.

Criss will star opposite Helen J Shen and Dez Duron, both of whom will be making their Broadway debuts.

The show will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am so very happy to be joining the enchanting world of Maybe Happy Ending," Criss, 37, said in a statement. "It's already such a special piece, but all the more exciting for me to get to build it for Broadway with people I admire - namely my ol' pal Michael Arden, a visionary I've been wanting to work with for longer than I care to admit, as well as the very talented Will Aronson and Hue Park. Their inventive book and music, combined with Michael's direction, is exactly the kind of alchemy that gets me most excited about what musical theater can be."

The Golden Globe-winning actor has previously starred in Broadway shows including the 2022 revival of American Buffalo, 2015's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2012's How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, and most recently, the 2024 off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

According to the synopsis, Maybe Happy Ending follows two lonely robots, played by Criss and Shen, who have an "awkward encounter" that leads "to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?"

The play will begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on 18 September before opening on 17 October.