Mr. and Mrs. Smith renewed for second season

Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season.

It has been confirmed that the spy series, which premiered in February, has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video.

However, according to sources via Variety, season one stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return for season two.

Glover, who played John Smith in the first season, is still credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the show alongside co-creator Francesca Sloane.

Glover and Erskine, who played Jane Smith in the first season, have not commented on the news.

In a statement released on Tuesday, head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke teased that the upcoming season will be "filled" with "new adventures".

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," she said. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

The action series is a reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The plot and release date for the second season of the show are being kept under wraps.