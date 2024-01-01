Kyle Richards no longer living with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has revealed she and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are no longer living under the same roof.

The reality star and actress revealed on the B**ch Bible podcast on Tuesday that the real estate mogul recently moved out of their home and relocated to West Hollywood following their separation in July 2023.

"I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that's exactly what happened," she shared, adding that Mauricio moved out while she was away.

"I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I had said I didn't want to be there to see that. So it was just strange. And it's like wow, it's gonna be like this sometimes."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, admitted she felt his absence from the home when she returned.

"I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, 'Everything's so quiet,'" she recalled. "I was like where is everybody, what's going on? And it just sort of dawned on me."

Kyle confessed it has been "an adjustment" getting used to living without Mauricio after being married for 28 years. However, she noted that they still see each often to spend time with their daughters.

"I am very proud of the fact that we get along and we can still do things like that as a family because we are a family no matter what," she said.

The Halloween actress shares three daughters with Mauricio; Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. She also has a 36-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from a previous relationship.