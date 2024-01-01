Jonathan Bailey 'freaking out' about Jurassic World 4 lead role

Jonathan Bailey is "freaking out" about his upcoming lead role in the next Jurassic World movie.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Bridgerton actor confirmed he would be starring in Gareth Edwards's upcoming movie.

Bailey admitted he was "freaking out" about being a part of the long-running Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.

"I mean it's mind-blowing and it's brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family," he said. "It's history and it's the John Williams score. It's the (Steven) Spielberg of it. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true."

The Wicked star was first reported to be in talks for the role back in April. He teased the news earlier this week when he posted a photo of himself on Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood accompanied by a caption featuring Samuel L. Jackson's classic Jurassic Park line, "Hold onto your butts."

Bailey, 36, noted that the ride photo was taken on 9 April so he has "sat with the secret for a month and a bit".

He also shared that he wrote a personalised message on the back of the physical photo and gave it to his private tour guide to keep.

Bailey will reportedly star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World 4, which is due to be released in July 2025.

There will be no shortage of the British actor on film and TV screens this year. He returns as Anthony Bridgerton in season three of Bridgerton later this week and will be making his Heartstopper debut in season three in October.

In November, he can be seen playing Fiyero alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie musical.