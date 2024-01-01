Reese Witherspoon teases details of Legally Blonde prequel series

Reese Witherspoon has shared details of her upcoming Legally Blonde prequel TV show.

The 48-year-old actress - who played Elle Woods in the film franchise - will executive produce the series for Prime Video via her company Hello Sunshine.

The prequel is titled Elle, after the franchise's main character, and will explore her teenage years before her high school graduation - which was the starting point of the original 2001 film.

In an Instagram post, Reese offered details of the time period and main character of the show, writing, "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular '90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on Prime Video. I'M SO EXCITED!"

Reese, dressed in a pink outfit in the video clip, was seen racing to an Amazon event where the show's official pick-up was announced.

The video also teased, "Go back in time to meet the young Elle Woods."

The series episode length, exact release date, and casting details are yet to be shared.

In a statement released to Deadline, Reese said, "I truly couldn't be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?"

She added, "I'm extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine - along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell - for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

Reese last played Elle in the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.