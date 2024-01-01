Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' to finally see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Ryan Reynolds has shared his excitement at finally being able to attend one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dates.

The 47-year-old Canadian actor has been married to actress Blake Lively, 36, since 2012 and is practically the only member of their family not to have seen Taylor, 34, perform on her current tour.

The Deadpool star will fly to Spain to watch wife Blake's close friend perform at the end of the month.

He told America's Today show this week, "I'm about to go to Madrid. I'm very excited. My wife and kids have been to, like, five or six now... They love it, yeah. They are obsessed."

Explaining why he hasn't tagged along to a show with his family before, Ryan said, "'I've been buried in a work bubble for the past year and a half and yeah, it's a problem but I've gotten help and I'm getting out."

Blake took daughters James, nine, and Inez, seven, to the tour in May last year and Taylor shouted out to them from the stage.

The actors also have a four-year-old daughter named Betty and a fourth child who was born in February 2023. They have yet to share the youngster's gender or name.

Taylor has routinely included the names of Ryan and Blake's children in the lyrics of her songs, prompting fans to comb the lyrics of her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, for clues.

Ryan previously joked to Today about this, quipping, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is. And I will say this: We're still waiting."