Sophie Turner admits she experienced 'mum guilt' amid Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner has admitted that she experienced "mum guilt" amid her split from Joe Jonas.

The British actress has opened up about the aftermath of announcing her split from the Jonas Brothers star in September 2023.

"I mean, those were the worst days of my life," Sophie, 28, told Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday.

At the time of the announcement, the Game of Thrones star was filming TV show Joan in her native England, while Joe, 34, was in the U.S. with their two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, one.

Sophie previously claimed she found out Joe had filed for divorce through the media.

"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave," Sophie recalled. "My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out..."

Shortly after the news broke, photos of Sophie enjoying a night out circulated on social media. The photos led to rumours that Joe had filed for divorce because of her alleged partying habits.

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother - mum guilt is so real!" she told the publication. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"

"I mean, it's unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture," Sophie continued. "A picture might tell a thousand words, but it's not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."

The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, have been embroiled in a custody battle since the split was announced. Sophie wants their daughters to live with her in the U.K., while Joe wants them to live with him in the U.S.