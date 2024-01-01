Chris Hemsworth gives Extraction 3 update

Chris Hemsworth has given an update on the status of Extraction 3.

The 40-year-old Australian actor is the lead star of the hugely successful Netflix action film series.

Fans have been waiting since June last year for details of the third film in the franchise, which was announced days after the second instalment was released.

In an interview with Collider this week, Chris teased, "We're in the middle of sort of writing, prepping, getting it ready. I don't know when we're gonna start, but it's in the works."

The first Extraction film was unleashed in 2020 and made history for the streaming service at the time by landing the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first month.

According to Bloomberg at the time, Netflix claimed the adrenaline fuelled flick was watched by 99 million households within four weeks of release.

The films are written by Avenger's director Joe Russo and are directed by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave - who wowed fans of the second film with a riotous 21 minute one-shot action scene.

The film series sees Chris playing back ops mercenary Tyler Rake with the first instalment seeing him attempting to rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son.

The sequel followed Tyler as he tried to rescue the family of a crime lord in Georgia - and ended on a cliffhanger as he was offered a new mission in exchange for freedom after being jailed.