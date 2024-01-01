Sophie Turner 'hated' being called a Jonas Brothers' wife

Sophie Turner has admitted that she "hated" being called a Jonas Brothers' wife.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones star has opened up about feeling like a "plus-one" in her marriage to estranged husband Joe Jonas.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," Sophie, 28, said, referring to Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas respectively. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling."

Sophie's comments come eight months after Joe, 34, filed for divorce in September 2023, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken".

The Dark Phoenix actress clarified that she doesn't blame the Waffle House singer for the attention she received during their relationship.

"That's nothing to do with him - in no way did he make me feel that," she said. "It was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie reflected on marrying Joe and settling in the U.S.

"It was really surreal, like a fever dream," she shared. "Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn't know how to do anything for myself."

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020 followed by their second, Delphine, in 2022.

In September 2023, the pair released a statement announcing they had "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage"

The pair have not yet agreed on custody arrangements.