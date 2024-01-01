Meryl Streep didn’t want her favourite love scene to end

Meryl Streep has revealed she didn’t want her favourite love scene to end.

The Oscar winner enjoyed shooting with Robert Redford so much, she wanted to keep going.

Reminiscing about filming a scene for their 1985 drama Out of Africa, Meryl, 74, described the moment when Robert washed her hair in an outdoor bath as "so intimate".

Meryl explained her on-set hairstylist gave Robert tips on how to slowly and carefully massage the shampoo into her scalp.

"Redford took the lesson, and he just really got into it, and he was great," she told the audience at a Cannes Film Festival event on Wednesday. "By take five I was so in love!"

She went on to explain that despite the romantic moment's lack of nudity or explicit contact, it is very much a love scene.

"I mean, it’s such a tender scene," she pointed out. "It’s a sex scene in a way because it’s so intimate."

Meryl added she enjoyed the experience of having Robert Redford, now 87, wash her her hair so much, she wanted it to go on indefinitely.

"We’ve seen so many scenes of people f**king but we don’t see that loving touch, that care, you know?" she said.

"It’s gorgeous. I didn’t want it to end that day."