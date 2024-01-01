Chris Hemsworth reveals working with wife Elsa Pataky is 'like date night'

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he loved working with wife Elsa Pataky on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, because it was a chance to spend some time together.

The couple shot a scene together in the upcoming movie. "It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," Chris told E! News.

"Going to work together is when we get some alone time." He joked the pair "spent a lot of time" on set.

The couple share three children, daughter India, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

The Thor star admitted that their children often spend time on set as well. "They've seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them."

He described his children as a "wild" bunch, joking they are "probably the only ones that would survive in the wasteland" of the Mad Max universe.

They've seen it," he said of the movie. "That says something about me as a parent, doesn't it?"

Chris plays the lead role of Dementus in the film opposite Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya has recently spoken about how hard she found filming the movie.

"I’ve never been more alone than making that movie," she told the New York Times. "I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard. Like I knew I was going to need the two years that it took for the movie to come out to deal with it."