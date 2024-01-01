Jodie Comer starring in The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde

Jodie Comer has been cast in 'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde'.

The 31-year-old star is to play the lead role in Sir Kenneth Branagh's latest directorial outing that is being described as a contemporary psychological thriller.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but the film - which has also been penned by the 'Oppenheimer' actor - is due to begin production in the UK in August.

There was said to be excitement in the industry when it was revealed recently that Branagh's latest movie was ready to go after the success of his 2021 coming-of-age film 'Belfast', which took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and the casting of Comer will only add to the anticipation for the picture.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that Jodie would be starring with Hugh Jackman in 'The Death Of Robin Hood'.

The film is being directed by Michael Sarnoski and has been billed as a dark take on the classic tale of Robin Hood with the titular character fighting with his past after a life of crime and murder.

Production is set to begin in February 2025 with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett both set to produce for the Ryder Picture Company (RPC) alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media - who are fully financing the flick.

Sarnoski said in a statement: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood.

"Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."