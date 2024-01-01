George Miller considered the use of de-aging technology in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

George Miller contemplated using de-aging technology so that Charlize Theron could feature in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

The 79-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new 'Mad Max' prequel and explained that he opted to cast Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the title character after being left unconvinced by the use of the tech in films such as Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' and Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man'.

George told Variety: "Both of them were masterful directors, but it was never persuasive.

"I thought all people would be watching is Charlize looking young and knowing it's an effect."

The director has always been interested in the use of technology in cinema – as shown in films such as 'Babe' and 'Happy Feet' – but conceded that it would have been "difficult" to implement it in his latest blockbuster.

Miller said: "I mean basically, we're following someone from the age of 10 to 26, 28, something like that. It would have been difficult."

The 'Witches of Eastwick' director recognised that Anya had all the "making" to portray Furiosa and is glad to have made the "intuitive decision" to cast her in the picture.

George explained: "She had, in that physical sense, all the making of that character – someone who has a lot of natural skills and abilities and someone who could survive in the wasteland, which is a pretty uncompromising world. She embodied all of that.

"Ultimately, it's an intuitive decision working with someone until you make that leap... I'm really proud of that work and the way the whole cast worked together."

Miller also stated that the atmosphere on 'Furiosa' was far more harmonious than its predecessor 'Mad Max: Fury Road', which was marred by a feud between Theron and co-star Tom Hardy.

He said: "The well-documented problems between Tom and Charlize, that kind of made things more complicated.

"But on 'Furiosa', there was none of that. So all of our energy could be spent on the work."