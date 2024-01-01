Dean McDermott goes Instagram official with new girlfriend amid Tori Spelling divorce

Dean McDermott has made his relationship with his new girlfriend Lily Calo Instagram official amid his divorce from Tori Spelling.

The 57-year-old actor shared two photos of himself and Lily at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles, on Instagram on Wednesday, with one snap showing Lily planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she's Magic!! #mylovey," he captioned the post.

Lily, a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global, also debuted a couple's photo on her Instagram account, sharing a black-and-white image accompanied by the caption, "I've got peace and I've got love (heart emoji) #gratefulheart."

Tori, who was married to Dean for almost 18 years before their divorce, liked her estranged husband's post and commented on Lily's photo, "Love you both," with heart and raised hands emojis.

The Canadian star announced his separation from the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress on social media in June last year and Tori, 51, filed for divorce in March. She is seeking sole physical custody of their five children - Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven - while Dean is asking for joint physical and legal custody.

On her misSPELLING podcast in April, Tori revealed that she has spent time with Dean's new partner at family dinners.

"I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just, you know, it's different," she said of Lily, who was first pictured with Dean in October 2023.

The Scary Movie 2 star is believed to be dating businessman Ryan Cramer.