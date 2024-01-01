Lucien Laviscount addresses James Bond rumours

Lucien Laviscount has addressed rumours that he is in the running to play James Bond.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for appearing in the BBC soap Waterloo Road and Netflix romantic comedy series Emily In Paris.

But since Daniel Craig bowed out of playing James Bond following the release of the 2021 film No Time To Die, Lucien has been one of the up-and-coming stars linked to the iconic 007 role.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Lucien addressed the rumours, saying, "Listen, if the Bond phone call came in, you don't turn that down. That would be something pretty special I'm sure. I think it's one of the most iconic British roles and I'd love to be in the mix for that!"

Daniel, 56, played Bond in five films between 2006 and 2021.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, had been offered the role.

However, Eon Productions, who create the Bond films, refused to comment on speculation that the actor had been cast in the role - while the BBC quoted a 'production insider' as saying there is "no truth to the rumours" in March.

Some reports have suggested that the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise will begin filming before the end of the year - however, no star, screenwriter, or director has been confirmed by franchise bosses.

Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have previously played the famed spy character.