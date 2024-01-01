Kourtney Kardashian shows charitable side by donating to hospitals

Kourtney Kardashian has explained that the huge bouquets of flowers she has at home get donated to hospitals.

The reality star and her famous family are well known for their lavish lifestyles and extravagant way of living.

But the 45-year-old multi-millionaire has shown her charitable side by explaining that she donates flower arrangements to hospitals.

Kourtney made the revelation during an interaction with fans after she took to Instagram to share a video of herself walking among a huge collection of roses at her Californian home.

One fan asked, "Beautiful! Out of curiosity, what do you and your sisters do with all the flowers??"

This prompted Kourtney to reveal, "All the rose bushes can be planted afterwards! But I usually donate them to hospitals."

The Kardashian family are well known for their eye-watering net worth.

Kourtney, who is the eldest child of Kris Jenner and late lawyer Robert Kardashian, is reportedly worth a staggering $65 million (£51 million) - but this fortune pales in comparison to some of her siblings.

Youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 26, is said to be worth $750 million (£592 million), largely in part to her hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, their sister Kim Kardashian, 43, is listed by Forbes as being worth $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion), due to a make-up brand of her own as well as clothing lines.