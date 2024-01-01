Kate Hudson opens up about 'patchwork family'

Kate Hudson has opened up about her 'patchwork family'

In a new interview with People, the actress shared that her family is "very connected".

Kate has three children, sons Ryder, 20, with ex Chris Robinson, Bingham, 12, with ex Matt Bellamy and five-year-old daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

"We are very connected, and we are very close," the Almost Famous star told the outlet. "Love can change form. It's interesting when you have that modern family; there's so much love for all the kids."

As well as Ryder, the Black Crowes frontman Robinson also has daughter Cheyenne, 14, with his ex-wife Allison Bridges, while Bingham's dad, singer-songwriter Bellamy, is also the father of Lovella, two, with his wife Elle Evans.

"I think the thing that's so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out ... The kids feel like they have this huge family," Hudson said.

The actress noted that her ex's children and her daughter Rani are "like sisters".

The Fool's Gold actress then told the outlet that she recently babysat Lovella.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, come, bring her over,'" she recalled. "And I'm sitting with all the kids and I'm like, I am so happy we have this real family unit that's big. It's beautiful. Everybody's open to it and understands it's the most mature thing for the kids. And you can see it in them - they feel loved, they feel protected, they feel safe."

Hudson is currently preparing for the release of her debut album, Glorious, on Friday.