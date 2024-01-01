Will Smith brands wife Jada Pinkett 'my ride or die' after shock split

Will Smith branded his estranged wife Jada Pinkett his "ride or die" months after they announced their shock split.

The 55-year-old star married 52-year-old Jada back in 1997 and for years the two were regarded as having one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood.

But their relationship was rocked by affair claims in 2020 and last October Jada shocked fans when she revealed she and Will had actually split back in 2016.

Now Will has given his estranged wife high praise referring to her as his most loyal connection during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Promoting his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, the actor was asked who his own 'ride or die' was, and he revealed, "It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there."

He then said, "Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had."

Will's endorsement of Jada comes after she admitted in 2020 to an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, who is 21-years her junior, four years prior.

Seven months ago, Jada again left fans stunned when she explosively revealed while promoting her autobiography, titled Worthy, that she and Will had been living separate lives since 2016.

Jada explained to NBC News why they decided to throw in the towel, saying at the time, "(We're) still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out.

"Why it fractured? That's a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were too exhausted with trying."