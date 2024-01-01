Laverne Cox is 'recently single'

Laverne Cox has revealed she is recently single.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast, the actress opened up about ending her relationship with her boyfriend of almost four years.

"I am recently single. This is the first time i'm saying this in a public form," Laverne, 51, said. "It's really new, it's literally over a month. It's weird to talk about."

The Orange Is the New Black star has never publicly revealed the name of her now-ex, but confirmed they met "during the pandemic".

"I am so grateful that, at this stage of my life, I've had a love of my dream (and) that I had an experience with a man that loved the f**k out of me and cared for me in ways that were so healing," the actress shared. "It was just such a healing relationship. I've had bad relationships, a lot of childhood trauma, attachment issues, shame, all that stuff. Love can heal that."

She added, "I've done work on myself too ... there's been so much healing that happened."

Laverne noted that that while there were many positives to the relationship, she chose to put herself first.

"It was a dream and we had such a good time, wonderful adventures and it was incredible," she said. "It's a shame that it's over but also I'm so grateful that I love myself more than I love him."

The Promising Young Woman actress explained that she ended the relationship to protect her "inner child".

"I have an inner child that needs to be protected and needs to feel safe at all times," she said. "He's an amazing man, but I have to honour and protect my inner child (and) I have to set boundaries and I have to be aligned with my values. And when the alignment feels off, then I have to make an adjustment."