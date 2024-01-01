Chris Pratt 'devastated' by the death of stunt double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt has been left "devastated" by the death of his former stunt double Tony McFarr.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to address the death of McFarr, who was found dead on Monday at his home outside of Orlando, Florida. He was 47.

Pratt issued a statement, writing, "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness."

The 44-year-old actor began working with the stuntman on 2015's Jurassic World and they subsequently teamed up for three more films; 2016's Passengers, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In his tribute, Pratt recalled McFarr suffering an injury on the set of the Guardians sequel.

"I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional," he gushed.

Pratt concluded his post by writing, "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

He then shared pictures of him and McFarr wearing the same costumes on the set of the Jurassic World movies and Passengers, in which they both sported overgrown hair and beards.

McFarr's mother Donna told TMZ that her son's death was unexpected and shocking because he was active and healthy. The Orange County Medical Examiner is running tests to determine his cause of death.