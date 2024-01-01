Vanessa Redgrave and Andrea Riseborough cast in The Nest

Vanessa Redgrave and Andrea Riseborough are to star in 'The Nest'.

The actresses have boarded the cast of the film from director Paul Andrew Williams that is going on sale at the Cannes market.

The picture tells the story of two neighbours who form an unlikely friendship to the disapproval of others around them.

After witnessing the lack of care that her elderly neighbour Elsie (Redgrave) gets from supposed professionals, Colleen (Riseborough) takes it upon herself to look after her.

However, Colleen's intentions may not be as they seem.

Filming will begin this summer in Yorkshire with Dominic Tighe and Marie-Elena Dyche producing for Giant Productions and Meraki Films respectively.

Williams is coming off the back of his well-received film 'Bull' and has also worked on projects including 'London to Brighton' and 'Murdered By My Boyfriend'.

The director said: "The chance to bring this project to the screen with such amazing, talented actors in Vanessa and Andrea is a complete privilege. Being able to do this with the team behind 'Bull' again is brilliant and I only hope I can do it justice."

Tighe and Dyche added: "We are so excited to be working once again with Paul who brings such a distinct and visceral style to all his work, which will be further elevated by this wonderful cast.

"This film touches on the thorny subject of care in the UK but as ever he subverts genre and has created an incredibly tense environment from out of the ordinary while also having something to say about the world we live in.

"This is vital, exciting cinema that we are proud to be a part of."