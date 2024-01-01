Kevin Spacey declares he 'wants to get back to work' in rare TV interview

Kevin Spacey declared he "wants to get back to work" during a live TV appearance on Thursday.

The House of Cards actor hasn't worked in Hollywood since he was accused of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

He was cleared of nine sexual offences in the U.K. last year, and found not liable in a civil lawsuit in the U.S. in 2022.

Appearing on NewsNation's Cuomo on Thursday, the 64-year-old told anchor Chris Cuomo how he has changed in the past seven years.

"I'm trying to show that I've listened. I've learned. I've got the memo," he stated. "I've tried to spend these past seven years going into myself, asking a lot of questions, listening, having conversations with people that I felt that I owed amends to... I just want to get back to work.

"I have to work very hard on rebuilding the trust that some may have lost in me... I am ready to move forward. My goal has actually changed, I used to always want to be the best actor and now I want to prove that I'm a man of great character."

The Usual Suspects star told Cuomo he thought the #MeToo movement was important and valued but had "swung far in the direction of unfairness".

Earlier this week, stars such as Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone and Stephen Fry publicly backed Spacey and called for his return to the acting industry.

Spacey said he was "enormously pleased that (his) friends stood up for" him and revealed "there's going to be more coming soon".

The American Beauty star also claimed has had more support in private from those who are "afraid" to speak up.

"I think that's a shame, that we've come to a place as a society where people are afraid to say what they believe and what they feel because they're afraid they're going to get cancelled too," he shared.

Spacey was the subject of the documentary Spacey Unmasked earlier this month. He denied all of the new allegations.