Will Smith teases 'really solid ideas' for I Am Legend sequel

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan have "really solid ideas" for the sequel to 'I Am Legend'.

The pair are working on a follow-up to the 2007 post-apocalyptic movie and Will explained that the plans are "looking good" and they are hoping to get it to the big screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Will said: "We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it's looking good.

"(We have some) really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

The original film starred Smith as scientist Dr. Robert Neville – the last living human in New York City after a devastating virus wipes out much of the population – but the character encounters other survivors at the end of the flick, leaving the door open for a sequel.

However, Will knows that a sequel has to "stand on its own right" – just as his new movie 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' does.

Discussing the fourth film in the buddy cop franchise, the 'Men in Black' star said: "I told myself (what) I would never do to the fans is make a sequel just because it would be cool to have a sequel. This one lives up to my standards.

"We took an aggressive shot with this movie. We tried to keep it exciting – we wanted it to be a full-on popcorn movie but we wanted it to grow with the characters."

Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett respectively but the former explained that supporting cast members – including Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig – also have key roles in the film.

The 55-year-old star explained: "There are multiple scenes where you will cheer for multiple characters.

"It's Mike and Marcus, just like you love them, but we've expanded and there's more room for more cast and it's open and, you know, people are smashing."