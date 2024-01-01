Josh Brolin was persuaded to join Weapons cast by 'brilliant' script

Josh Brolin was convinced to join the cast of 'Weapons' by the "brilliant" script from Zach Cregger.

The 56-year-old actor will appear in the horror thriller alongside Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich and explained that he was very impressed when he met the filmmaker after initially "struggling" to join the project at first.

Josh told Collider: "I really liked his first movie, but it's still new for him and all that. Then I met him a couple of times and we talked through what he was thinking.

"It's a really good script, first of all. He's put together a really good cast, especially now – Julia Garner, who I love, and Alden, who's great, who I did 'Hail, Caesar!' with. There's a lot of really good people involved."

The 'Dune: Part Two' star continued: "This was one of the few times when I finally went, 'Okay, let's do this' – and I think I was avoiding work anyway, just generally – when I said, 'Yes, let's do this,' my choice just felt better and better and better and better with each following day.

"I'm super excited about doing this. We are doing it in May, June, July, and I just talked with him yesterday. I'm serious when I say I think it's a brilliant design of a script. Brilliant."

'Weapons' has been described as an epic story that has a similar tone to 'Magnolia', Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 movie that had a cast including Jeremy Blackman and Tom Cruise.

The film is set to begin shooting in Atlanta this month.