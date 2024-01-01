Tyra Banks considering runway return

Tyra Banks is considering a return to the runway.

The 50-year-old former model and TV personality has revealed she may return to the catwalk in the future.

Tyra's revelation comes days after she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue, which was published on Tuesday.

"I modelled for the shoot," she told Extra in a new interview. "I don't feel like I'm modelling, but people keep telling me that I should do it again, so I'm thinking about maybe doing it, like, runway and stuff. We'll see."

The former Project Runway host continued, "I haven't said that to anybody. Extra, you are the only people on this whole red carpet that I said that I'm thinking about really, really modelling, like, for real for real, like, fashion shows and covers of magazines that are not Sports Illustrated."

Tyra went on to joke that she hoped fans would be more forgiving than they were the last time she walked the runway.

"Hope that my hip is here for it and let's hope that I can get the right lighting so the front of my thighs with the cellulite is not showing as much," she quipped. "We've come a long way when it comes to beauty empowerment and inclusivity, but y'all will still hate on me in the comments about the cellulite on the front of my thighs."

Tyra added that she enjoys being "the older model" on the set of a shoot.

"I don't know why I do, but I feel like a sage. I feel like the Oprah of modelling you, know what I mean? I feel like I've been here, I can teach you guys things. So it feels, it feels really good," she explained.

Tyra appeared on the cover alongside icons including Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge.