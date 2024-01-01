Will Smith reveals how Vanessa Hudgens's pregnancy affected Bad Boys shoot

Will Smith has revealed how Vanessa Hudgens's pregnancy affected filming on their upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Production on the action comedy was suspended for several months last year due to the actors' strike, and when it resumed, the High School Musical star returned to the set with a baby bump.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Will recalled that the crew "had to start shooting around" Vanessa's pregnancy.

"So the strike happened (and) when she came back and we had to finish the movie, it was really (about) trying to figure out how to shoot around (the bump)," he shared.

He also had nothing but praise for his co-star's work ethic, calling her "a hard worker" who "wants to get it done".

"I was like, 'No, don't worry. You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you,'" he added.

The actress, who joined the franchise as weapons expert Kelly with 2020's Bad Boys for Life, announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars in March.

The 35-year-old, who is married to baseball player Cole Tucker, previously teased what fans can expect from the new movie.

"We really leaned into the fact that they (Will and co-star Martin Lawrence) are a bit older and things changing and they're not necessarily operating at the speed they once knew," she told ET.

"It's fun to be around and I think there's like a lot of belly laughs and (it's) action-packed. It's going to be a great movie."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in cinemas from 5 June.