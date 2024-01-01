Andy Cohen praises John Mayer for writing letter challenging speculation about their friendship

Andy Cohen has praised John Mayer for writing a scathing letter addressing the speculation about the nature of their friendship.

The Watch What Happens Live host was asked about his close friendship with the musician in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month and he said that they loved each other but were not in a romantic relationship.

Days later, the Your Body Is a Wonderland singer wrote a letter to the outlet criticising its "deeply flawed" line of questioning, insisting two people shouldn't have to clarify if their relationship is sexual or not.

Addressing his friend's letter on his Daddy Diaries podcast on Friday, Cohen said, "This should now put an end to anyone asking us, 'What's the deal with you two? Explain it."

He continued, "It is demeaning to ask a gay guy about being friends with a straight guy... It does assume a gay guy can't be friends with a straight person without them having sex."

The talk show host revealed that he "cheered" when he read Mayer's letter and praised the singer for setting the record straight.

"What an ally. I really just love that he did that, and I applaud him for wanting it published," he gushed. "Thank you, John, for going on the record about that. I thought it was really, really cool."

In his letter, Mayer criticised the reporter for turning "the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one".

He added, "Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it's not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity."