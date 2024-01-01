Chris Hemsworth thinks Anya Taylor-Joy deserves driving licence 'by default' after filming Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth believes his co-star Anya Taylor-Joy deserves a driver's licence "by default" after her performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The Thor actor, who plays the evil warlord Dementus, admitted to Variety that he wasn't aware he was filming road scenes with an unlicenced driver. However, he believes she earned her driving stripes on the set of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

"At the time, I wasn't aware. I think she automatically gets a licence by default, doesn't she?" he joked, before imagining Taylor-Joy submitting Furiosa as her driver's test at the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).

"'Here's my driver's test,' she'd say, and hand them a ticket to Furiosa! And then the instructor should be like, 'Oh yeah. We get it. You can do it!'" he quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Australian actor revealed that he spent four hours in the make-up chair every day to transform into Dementus, who sports a prosthetic nose. While he didn't enjoy the experience, the process put him in the right mindset for his character.

"Twas justifiably irritated by the end of it. That really helped my performance - there was a nice amount of pent-up rage simmering under the surface," he shared.

Set 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa follows a young Imperator Furiosa as she is stolen from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a Biker Horde led by Dementus.

The film will be released in cinemas on 24 May.