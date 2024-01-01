Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring

Ben Affleck left his wedding ring at home Friday, amid rumours that he and wife Jennifer Lopez are on the rocks.

The Gone Girl star’s ringless status was captured as he pulled up to his child’s school in Los Angeles.

Cameras for TMZ caught Affleck lifting his bare left hand while driving.

The sighting further fuels speculation that he and Lopez are in separation mode.

Page Six reported Friday that Los Angeles real estate circles have been buzzing over the fact that Affleck has allegedly been shopping around for a new home.

Adding further fuel to the fire, it’s also been revealed that Lopez and Affleck did not spend Mother's Day together.

Lopez celebrated Mother's Day with her kids, but without her husband, according to People magazine.

The couple, who married first in Las Vegas in July 2022 and then walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding the following month at Affleck's estate in Georgia, appear to have been living separate lives.

Despite the uncertainty over their relationship status, the pair put on a united front last week when they attended a recital at Fin Affleck's school.

Affleck shares Fin (formerly Seraphina), 15, Violet, 18, and Sam, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.