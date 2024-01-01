Kevin Costner leads tributes to Dabney Coleman

Kevin Costner has paid tribute to his Yellowstone costar in a touching tribute.

In a post, shared to his Instagram Story, the actor posted three stills from a touching scene with his on-screen father, captioning them, “One of the most heart wrenching scenes I've been a part of.”

“What an honour to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman,” the actor shared. “May he rest in peace.”

Dabney Coleman passed away last week at the age of 92.

He built up a stellar resume of films include 9 to 5, On Golden Pond, Tootsie, WarGames, Cloak & Dagger, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Beverly Hillbillies, You've Got Mail, Inspector Gadget, Recess: School's Out, Moonlight Mile, and Rules Don't Apply.

He won a best actor Golden Globe for The Slap Maxwell Story and an Emmy for best supporting actor in Peter Levin's 1987 legal drama Sworn To Silence.

Coleman “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely” in his Santa Monica home on Thursday, his daughter shared in a statement on Friday on behalf of the family.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity.”

Zoolander and Meet The Parents actor Ben Stiller also took to social media to praise Coleman for paving the way for character actors.

“The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really – in a uniquely singular way – an archetype as a character actor.

“He was so good at what he did it's hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him.”