Busy Philipps describes herself as a 'different kind of mum'

Busy Philipps has described herself as a "different kind of mum".

The Mean Girls actress has opened up about being a mother to daughters Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10, in the public eye.

"I'm learning that I don't have all the answers. And that I have to be able to put my own s**t down because they deserve their own experience that's not mine," the 44-year-old told Real Simple. "I'm definitely a different kind of mum. I'm a little weird, and I'm just trying to figure it out as I go along."

The Girls5eva star noted that being famous has meant her children, who she shares with her estranged husband Marc Silverstein, have had a different experience than most.

"Most parents don't do what I do for a living," she told the publication. "My kids have a wildly different experience from their friends, and sometimes they hate it. And I don't blame them."

Elsewhere in the interview, Busy revealed how she deals with criticism.

"I know people get really bogged down by what others think of them," she said. "The truth is, other people aren't actually really thinking that much about you. And if they are, what they think about you has to do with them, not you. And if they are, what they think about you has to do with them, not you."