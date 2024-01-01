Simone Ashley mostly gets approached by women of colour

Simone Ashley has revealed that she mostly gets approached by women of colour.

The Bridgerton actress has opened up about representing Indian women in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Simone was asked if she felt any pressure to represent the Indian community as a woman in a high-profile space.

"Not really, because I'm an actor," the 29-year-old replied. "'I'm not travelling far and wide to India to save the country. But when you watch and read up on the history of India and what her people have gone through, it does feel heavy. Representing Indian women has been such a joy."

Simone went on to say that the majority of fans who approach her are women of colour.

"Ninety-nine percent of the people who recognise me and come up to me are women of colour, and that's the best feeling because they're so excited for me," she shared. "They'll hug me and tell me how cool it is to see brown women onscreen. It makes me feel safe and seen, and even though I may be on a street in London, I suddenly don't feel like I'm part of a minority community."

The Sex Education star noted that while she is aware of the "pressure" some people feel to represent their communities, she is focused on "celebrating" her roles.

"I know that there can be pressure on women who are representing their communities in the arts," she explained. "Maybe one day I will do a project where it's like, I need to get this right. But for now, I'm able to just feel happy and celebrate it."