Natalie Portman wants to be directed by Greta Gerwig

Natalie Portman would like to be directed by Greta Gerwig.

The Black Swan actress starred alongside the director/actress in No Strings Attached and Jackie and is keen to work with her former co-star on one of her directorial features.

When asked what directors she would like to collaborate with in the future, Portman told L'Officiel USA, "I'd love to work with Greta Gerwig as a director. I've worked with her several times as an actress."

She went on to list more filmmakers, saying, "I'd love to work with Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is someone I've been trying to find something with for a while, and Paolo Sorrentino. Then there are many people I'd like to work with again. I'd love to work with Alma Har'el again. I'd love to work with Darren Aronofsky again and Pablo Larrain again."

The actress worked with Har'el on her upcoming TV miniseries Lady in the Lake, Aronofsky on Black Swan and Larrain on Jackie. She won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Black Swan and was nominated for the same honour for Jackie.

She also reeled off her wish list of actors, naming the likes of Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Portman opened up about having more creative control over her projects as a producer.

"When you're an actor, you can just kind of focus on what you do and not worry about any problems. I feel like it puts you into adult mode to be like, 'Oh, there's a problem,'" she explained. "I'm the one in charge of making it better. I love that. That's exactly the stage I am at in life. I've been around long enough that I know how to help fix what is wrong."

The former child star runs the production company MountainA.