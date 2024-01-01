Selena Gomez overcome with emotion at Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez broke down in tears at the world premiere of her new film Emilia Perez on Saturday.

The actress couldn’t contain her emotion at the Cannes Film Festival and was seen wiping away her tears after the musical crime drama received an impressive nine-minute standing ovation.

Selena and her co-stars Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramirez were clearly blown away by the audience reception to the movie and were seen emotionally hugging one another after the screening.

Selena looked stunning at the red carpet event in an off-the-shoulder black and white floor-length Saint Laurent gown accessorised with towering black Christian Louboutin heels and a large silver Bulgari choker necklace.

Emilia Perez is directed by Jacques Audiard and follows the story of a female lawyer who is hired to help a notorious Mexican drug lord secretly retire from his business and become a woman.

Selena, who was unveiled as a cast member in January 2023, portrays the unsuspecting wife of the cartel leader.

When asked how she felt about one of her speeches from the Spanish-language movie becoming “iconic erotic dialogue”, Selena insisted its impact was a credit to the writers.

“I don’t know if I’m sexy! That’s the writing, it’s not me,” she said at the press conference. “It’s a very powerful moment in the movie and it was very poetic.”

Selena also shared photos from the film’s after-party on her Instagram Story on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old star was captured looking happy and relaxed as she posed on an outdoor sofa wearing a striking one-shouldered olive green minidress.

Selena was back in action on Sunday as she joined Zoe at a photocall for Emilia Perez and once again turned heads with her red off-the-shoulder flowing midi gown with a ruffled neckline.