Jessica Biel considered quitting Hollywood before The Sinner

Jessica Biel has revealed she threatened to quit Hollywood if The Sinner wasn’t successful.

The actress founded Iron Ocean Productions with Michelle Purple when she was in her early 20s, but the pair struggled to get projects picked up.

Jessica was so sure The Sinner would be a hit she threatened to find a new career if she was proved wrong.

"When we were actually selling that show, Michelle and I looked at each other, and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting,’” Jessica recalled during an appearance on podcast The Bright Side.

"I said, 'Me too, I'm quitting. I'm not doing this. I don't know - if this show doesn't sell, I don't know what people want. I don't know what to bring them. I don't understand this business anymore. I just don't get it anymore.'”

Luckily the show was picked up and Jessica went on to executive produce and star in the 2017 Netflix series.

The first season of The Sinner saw the 42-year-old star play a mother who inexplicably stabs a stranger to death during a family day at the beach.

The role landed Jessica Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations and the show was such a hit that it ran for four seasons as an anthology series starring Bill Pullman as troubled detective Harry Ambrose.

Following the success of The Sinner, Jessica and Michelle went on to produce Candy and Cruel Summer.

Jessica has also admitted she still finds it tough to land roles as an actress, despite enjoying a lengthy career.

"I am fighting for those roles that I really want and auditioning and not getting them," the Total Recall star added. "Still hearing nos, like a lot of nos.”