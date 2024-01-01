Jeff Daniels feared Dumb and Dumber toilet scene would end his career

Jeff Daniels feared his infamous toilet scene in Dumb and Dumber would end his career.

The actor starred as Harry Dunne in the popular 1994 comedy, and one memorable sequence saw his character experiencing unpleasant digestive issues after he drank tea spiked with laxatives.

The embarrassing scene saw Harry suffer further humiliation after he realised the toilet wouldn’t flush, and Jeff has admitted he was worried the goofy performance would ruin his chances of being a serious actor.

“It's one thing to read the toilet scene, but then the day comes and we're actually going to do the toilet scene,” he confessed during an interview with USA Today.

Jeff even expressed his doubts to his co-star Jim Carrey.

“I told Jim, ‘This is either the beginning of my career or the end of it,’” he recalled.

Although his agent apparently tried to talk him out of appearing in the Peter Farrelly film, Jeff has revealed Jim was far more positive about the comedy role.

"Jim told me, 'It's going to be great. You've just got to go all the way with it,'” Jeff shared.

Jeff took Jim’s advice to heart and made sure he pulled out all the stops once the cameras started rolling to ensure the toilet scene was one to remember.

"That was a couple hours of porcelain gymnastics," he said. "And that close-up when they pop in tight on my red face. I had been doing it so long, I had almost passed out."