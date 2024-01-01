Kate Beckinsale jokes she was 'almost shot' by farmer

Kate Beckinsale has joked a farmer “almost shot” her when she tried to pat a goat.

The Underworld actress is currently shooting a film in Italy and decided to take time out to explore the beautiful countryside.

On Saturday Kate took to Instagram to share a video of her wearing a towering pair of brown heels as she ran into a field to admire the goats. However, she was soon seen making a hasty exit after claiming the owner was watching her.

“Oh Italy: your sunny, enveloping arm except when you try and pat a goat and almost get shot by a farmer,” she wrote in a message to accompany the clip.

Kate also shared a series of glamorous behind the scenes shots while filming new kidnap movie Stolen Girl.

The British star was captured walking around busy streets in a white and green dress, and in one image took shade from the soaring temperatures as she stood under an umbrella.

Stolen Girl, also starring Scott Eastwood, is based on the true story of Maureen Dabbagh who spent years trying to find her young daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by her ex-husband.

The humorous post marked Kate’s return to social media after she recently quit following negative comments over her appearance.

The 50-year-old actress hit out at trolls who accused her of having cosmetic surgery after she revealed she had been in hospital.

"Every time I post anything - and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30,” she wrote. “I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."