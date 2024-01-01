Tori Spelling in ‘growth stage’ after divorce, reveals friend Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling is in a "growth stage" as she divorces husband Dean McDermott, according to friend and former co-star Jennie Garth.

"She’s such a strong girl, even though she probably wouldn’t say she is,” Jennie, 52, told US Weekly. "I think (Tori is) in this phase right now where she’s going to learn so much about herself. I could not be happier that she is, you know, in this growth stage in her life.”

The two women starred on Beverly Hills 90201 together from 1990 to 2000, and have been best friends ever since.

Jennie revealed how the pair “became sisters right away” when they first met.

“We were all just super close at different times but felt like a family and like sisters. That’s a bond we created as young girls, so I don’t think it’ll ever be broken. Tori and I love each other so much. We’re super different people. We’ve always talked about (how we’re) kind of opposites in a lot of ways. And I just love her.”

The women have a home decor line with QVC, and also host the 90210MG podcast together.

“We still have our BFF Collection with QVC, which we love creating together, and doing the podcast,” Jennie said. “So, we’re still together after all these years.”

Tori, 50, filed for divorce from Dean in, 57, in March after 17 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. They announced their separation nearly a year earlier. They share five children together, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, seven.