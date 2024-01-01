Kristin Chenoweth opens up about abusive past relationship

Kristin Chenoweth has opened up about former abusive relationship.

The Broadway star was moved to speak out after watching footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating Cassie Ventura.

She initially took to social media to declare she needed to pray for Diddy, 54.

“Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much,” Kristin, 55, wrote via X/Twitter.

“The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real.”

However, a backlash from followers demanding she instead pray for victims led her to reveal her own difficult past experience.

“Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go,” the actress wrote in a later post. “Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better.

She went on to explain she has not yet been able to absolve her abuser, writing: ”I must admit I haven’t forgiven yet. It’s beyond me. God is helping me through that part.”

The Pushing Daisies star added victims of abuse could only do what's "best for them" and she hoped sharing her story would "help someone".

Kristin has been married to country singer Josh Bryant, 41, since they wed in Texas in September 2023.